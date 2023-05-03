Kevin Max Taylor, 56, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at The Citadel in Nassawadox, VA. Born June 30, 1966 in Nassawadox, VA and raised in Bloxom, VA, Kevin was the only child born to Melvin Max “Mose” Taylor and Kathryn Knight Taylor of Bloxom.

Always making friends wherever he went, Kevin was the kind of person everyone enjoyed being around. As a boy, he would walk to the homes of sick and elderly neighbors to visit and offer a helping hand. He spent a lot of time rabbit hunting with his dad, enjoying the best of the Shore while learning life lessons from his hero. Kevin also enjoyed working on cars and was especially proud of his Roadrunner. As he got older, his true talent revealed itself in the form of a cue stick and a billiards table. The very skills that helped him win tournament after tournament and lead every league proved beneficial as he found life’s road curvier than when he first began his journey. Kevin was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy in his mid-30s, a diagnosis that left him wheelchair bound. Rather than let this life altering news bring him down, he became an inspiration and a role model as he persevered without hesitation and always with good humor. His chair never stopped him from living life to its fullest. He taught his son, Max, how to hold the cue and run the table, learning the game from a man that played better pool in a wheelchair than most men who had two functioning legs. Family was everything to Kevin, and he was grateful for the bond they shared and the many memories made throughout his life.

Kevin leaves to celebrate and honor his life, his parents, Mose and Kathryn; his son, Max Richard Taylor and his wife, Rebecca, and their children, Emma Paige Taylor and Brayden Max Taylor, all of Fruitland, MD; as well as several cousins, extended family, and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with Mr. George Fulk officiating. Interment will follow at the Parksley Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Contributions in Kevin’s memory may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Muscular Dystrophy Association National Office, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or online at www.mda.org.

