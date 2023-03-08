Funeral service for  Mrs. Keva T. Handy, also known as “Punch” of New Church, will be conducted on Saturday at3PM from Macedonia Baptist Church, Bloxom, with Rev. Tamela Wise officiating. Interment will be  in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call on Friday from 12 to 1PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper &  Humbles Funeral Co , Accomac.