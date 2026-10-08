October 8, 2026
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Funeral services for Kerry Duer Klein of Oak Shore Farm in Belle Haven will be held on Saturday, October 17th at the Doughty Funeral Home at 11:00 am, with Mickey Ashby
officiating. Interment will be private in the Duer plot in Belle Haven Cemetery. A luncheon reception for all Kerry’s friends and family will follow at the Oak Shore Farm, 35159
Occohannock Drive, Belle Haven, VA 23306. In lieu of flowers donations in her honor may be made to Broadwater Academy at 3500 Broadwater Road, Exmore, VA 23350 or The Alzheimer& s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be made at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.