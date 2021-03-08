Mr. Kenneth Wayne Miles, 82, husband of Joanne Pruitt Miles and a resident of Pocomoke City, MD, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Born April 25, 1938 in Atlantic, VA, he was the son of the late Robert and Kendall Reade Miles.

A lifelong entrepreneur, Kenneth had various careers and businesses over the years. Among the many, he will be especially remembered as everyone’s favorite snack vendor and was most notoriously known by children of all ages, as “Mr. Frosty.” Kenneth was a member of Atlantic United Methodist Church and Pocomoke City Elks Lodge, B.P.O.E #1624.

In addition to his wife of 44 years, he is survived by his children, Kent Miles and his wife, Betsy, of Texas, Kurt Miles of Pocomoke City, Rick Matthews and his wife, Laura Kerbin, of Onancock, VA, Donnie Matthews and his wife, Lynn, of Chincoteague Island, VA, and Lisa Duncan of Pocomoke; brother Carroll Miles; grandchildren, Sarah (Randy) Blevins, Mary (Matt) Miles, Conner and Tyler Duncan, Benjamin (Kim) Troast, Aaron (Rhonda) Matthews, Kelsey (Kyle) Crosley, Haley (Megan) Matthews, and Harper Matthews; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, to include his special nephews, Jerry and Danny Miles, who helped care for Kenneth throughout his illness. Other than his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Cheryl Troast and brother, Bobby Miles.

A service to celebrate Kenneth’s life will be held at the Atlantic Volunteer Fire & Rescue station on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Contributions in Kenneth’s memory may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 (www.parkinson.org).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

