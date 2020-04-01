Kenneth Parker Lewis, 64, of Temperanceville, husband of Sheryl Brown Lewis, passed away on March 30, 2020 at PRMC in Salisbury.

Born on April 8, 1955 in Nassawadox, he was the son of the late Gordon N. Lewis, Sr. and Jacqueline Hickman Lewis. Kenny was a Past Master of the Central Masonic Lodge and a member of the Chincoteague Masonic Lodge. He attended True Believers in Christ Jesus Church in Temperanceville. He loved his grandchildren, his dogs, and his ducks.

Other than his wife, Sheryl, Kenneth is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline Rebecca Warner of Pocomoke, MD and Emily Lewis Coll (and husband Victor Benjamin Coll) of Temperanceville. Grandchildren, Justin Tyler Goleman, Kayla Nicole Warner, Christopher Joseph Warner, Isabella Scarlett Coll, Isaiah Preston Coll, Gavin Parker Coll, Victor Antonio Coll, and Victoria Elizabeth Coll. A brother, Paul James Lewis of Temperanceville, one niece and two nephews.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gordon N. Lewis, II.

Private family funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM from the graveside of the Greenbackville Union Cemetery with Pastor Martha Bailey officiating.

In the light of the evolving situation with COVID-19 virus, all services, including viewings and funeral/graveside services, provided during this time are limited to immediate family members only, for the protection of the family, as well as our staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, at kidneyfund.org

