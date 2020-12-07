A private family viewing for Kendrice Savage of Salisbury, MD., will be held Saturday from 4 until 6 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
