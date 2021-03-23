Funeral services for Kendall Norman, Jr., of Baltimore, Md., will be held Sunday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Pastor Joe Poe will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Dighton, Avenue, Snow Hill, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral home, Pocomoke City, Md.
Related Posts
Joseph Kelly of Parksley
October 6, 2020
Steven Tilghman Sr.
August 19, 2020
Mary Marsh Johnson of Parksley
June 25, 2019
William Thomas Phillips
January 30, 2018
Local Conditions
March 23, 2021, 4:29 pm
Mostly cloudy
58°F
58°F
9 mph
real feel: 55°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 9 mph E
wind gusts: 20 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:01 am
sunset: 7:18 pm
37 minutes ago
Shore Talk - the Eastern Shore Garden TourToday we were joined by Suzanne Taylor and Megan Ames with the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore to discuss this year’s Eastern Shore Garden Tour.