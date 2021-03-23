Funeral services for Kendall Norman, Jr., of Baltimore, Md., will be held Sunday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Pastor Joe Poe will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Dighton, Avenue, Snow Hill, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral home, Pocomoke City, Md.