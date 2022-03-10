Kendall Lee Parker, 94, husband of Jean Marion Parker and a resident of Hampton, VA, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Newport Nursing and Rehab Center. A native of Exmore, VA, he was the son of the late I. H. Parker and the late Myrtle Shrieves Parker. He was a retired nuclear engineer for Newport News Ship Building, a United States Air Force Veteran, member of Liberty Live Baptist Church and a member of the Masonic Fraternity.

In addition to his loving wife of 74 years, he is survived by a daughter, Dorian Parker Chamberlain and her husband, Brandon, of Appomattox, VA; a granddaughter, Krista Mohrmann and her husband, Jeremy, of Lincolnton, NC; and two great-grandsons, Hank and Rory Mohrmann of Lincolnton, NC. Kendall was predeceased by a brother, Creston E. Parker, and a sister, June Parker Miles.

Graveside services with Military Honors will be held Friday, March 11, 2022 at 2:00PM at Franktown Cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Carpenter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peninsula Rescue Mission, 3700 Huntingdon Ave, Newport News, VA 23607.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

