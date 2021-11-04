Private funeral services for Mr. Keenen S. Waters-Goodwine of Hallwood, will be conducted on Saturday at 9AM from the Chapel of Cooper Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Larry Custis officiating. Interment will be in the St. John’s U.M. Church Cemetery, Atlantic. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
4 hours ago
