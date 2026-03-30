Kay Wessells Lewis

March 30, 2026
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Obituaries
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Kay Wessells Lewis, 81, of Lee Mont, passed away Wednesday, March 25.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Friday, April 3, at 2 p.m., followed by interment at the Parksley Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Contributions in Kay’s memory may be made to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com). 

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

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March 30, 2026, 8:41 pm
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