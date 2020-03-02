Kay Nottingham Newbern, formerly of Nassawadox, Va., passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Georgia. Graveside services will be held at Franktown Cemetery in Franktown, Va., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Eastern Shore of Virginia Community Foundation, c/o Julie Badger, Executive Director, P.O. Box 205, Onley, Va. 23418. Family and friends may sign the guest book at: www.hollandfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by the Holland Funeral Home in Nassawadox, Va.
