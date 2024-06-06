Funeral services for Katie Mae Nock Killmon of Hacksneck will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon at 2, with her son, The Reverend Matthew W. Killmon and The Reverend Kendra Powell officiating. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Saturday evening from 5 until 7. Private interment will be held in the Onancock Cemetery.

Contributions in Katie’s memory may be made to New Hope Charge, c/o Cindy Custis, P.O. Box 155, Pungoteague, VA 23422 or to Wachapreague Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 390, Wachapreague, VA 23480.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.