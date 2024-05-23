Kathy Hickman Hasty of Melfa

May 22, 2024
 |
Obituaries
Kathy Hasty

Funeral services for Kathy Hickman Hasty of Melfa will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Friday morning at 11, with The Reverend Steven Miller officiating. Interment will follow in the Wachapreague Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Contributions in Kathy’s memory may be made to Hollies Baptist Church, P.O. Box 7, Keller, VA 23401.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

