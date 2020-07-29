A private graveside Service for Kathryne Lane of Onancock, Virginia will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Shorter’s Chapel Cemetery, Bridgetown, Va. There will be no viewing. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va.
8 hours ago
