Kathleen McKessor, 87, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksely, VA. Kathie had been a resident of Melfa, VA. for the past 22 years.

Kathie was born on January 10, 1936, in Long Beach, CA., to the late Charles Eugene McKessor and the late Agnes Frank McKessor. In addition to her parents, Kathie was predeceased by her brother, Robert Matthew McKessor Sr.

On September 23, 1952, when Kathie was 16 years old, a friend invited her to a “Youth for Christ” event. Kathie accepted Jesus Christ on that day and her faith has remained strong until her death. Kathie was a prayer warrior.

Kathie graduated from Washington Lee High School in DC. She attended Madison College in Harrisonburg, VA. and later graduated from American University in DC, with a degree in art history. Kathie was the only member of her family to pursue and obtain a college degree. Kathie worked for the FBI under J. Egar Hoover which was her favorite job.

In addition to her faith, Kathie had other passions including showing Scottish Terriers at Dog shows along the east coast. Kathie loved her dogs, she learned to groom them herself and won many awards. Her other passion was painting, as a very talented artist she won numerous awards. She was commissioned to paint pet portraits and landscapes for private individuals and business organizations.

Kathie moved to Melfa, VA. in 2001, after her mother passed to retire and paint. She would often go to Assateague Island, VA. to sketch the ponies and scenery. She painted many pictures from her studio “South Paw”. One of her paintings was of “Surfer Dude” the legendary pony. She also painted for her church. She painted a mural of Noah’s Ark in the church’s nursery. She also painted props for plays and skits used during special services.

A celebration of life service well be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Onley Baptist Church, P.O. Box 8, Onley, VA. 23418.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.