Kathleen is survived by a daughter, Annette Martin of Saxis; two sons, Frederick W. Linton (Ellen) of Saxis and Vaden O’Neil Linton (Pat) of Atlantic; two sisters, Linda Bellamy of Massachusettes and Gladys Hope Baczek; twelve grandchildren; twenty seven great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Other than her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Eric Martin, three brothers, Winfred McCready, Austin McCready and Bobby McCready, and a sister, Dorothy Moss
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 15th at 2:00 PM from the graveside of the Downing’s Cemetery in Oak Hall, VA with Pastor Robert Daniels officiating.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Saxis Wesleyan Church, 2001 Saxis Road, Saxis, VA 23427, Saxis Vol. Fire Dept. or Riverside Hospice, PO Box 615, Onley, VA 23418
Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.
Services
Graveside Service
- Downings Cemetery
7291 Lankford Highway
Oak Hall, Virginia 23416