Born on March 24, 1925 in Saxis, she was the daughter of the late George Gladys McCready and Olivia Mister McCready. Kathleen worked at the R&G Shirt Factory and Byrd Foods. She was a member of the Saxis Wesleyan Church and enjoyed talking with people about the Bible and being with her church family, crochet, knitting and quilting. Her biggest joy in life was her grandchildren.

Kathleen is survived by a daughter, Annette Martin of Saxis; two sons, Frederick W. Linton (Ellen) of Saxis and Vaden O’Neil Linton (Pat) of Atlantic; two sisters, Linda Bellamy of Massachusettes and Gladys Hope Baczek; twelve grandchildren; twenty seven great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Other than her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Eric Martin, three brothers, Winfred McCready, Austin McCready and Bobby McCready, and a sister, Dorothy Moss

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 15th at 2:00 PM from the graveside of the Downing’s Cemetery in Oak Hall, VA with Pastor Robert Daniels officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Saxis Wesleyan Church, 2001 Saxis Road, Saxis, VA 23427, Saxis Vol. Fire Dept. or Riverside Hospice, PO Box 615, Onley, VA 23418

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

