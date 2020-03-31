Kathleen Crockett Ward, 88, wife the late Herbert Ashby Ward and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Nassawadox, VA. A native of Tangier Island, VA, she was the daughter of the late Walter L. Crockett and the late Maggie Eskridge Crockett. She was a retired LPN at Shore Memorial Hospital and a member of Exmore Baptist Church.

Mrs. Ward is survived by one son, Herbert Ashby Ward, Jr., of Exmore; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the current situation with the COVID- 19 virus, a private graveside service will be held at Belle Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeastern Virginia, 6350 Center Drive, Suite #102, Norfolk, VA 23502; the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research, FDR Station, P.O. Box 220, New York, NY 10150; or an Alzheimer’s research charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

