K. Dale Guy, Sr. of Horntown

K. Dale Guy, Sr., 90, of Horntown, Va., formerly of Parsonsburg, Md., passed away peacefully at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, Md., during the early morning hours of Saturday, May 4, 2024, after battling a brief illness. He is now, at long last, resting and at peace in the arms of his savior, Jesus Christ, our Lord.

Born Dec. 12, 1933, at Northampton-Accomack Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox, Va., he was the youngest son of the late Hildon Gard Guy, Sr., and the late Margaret (nee Taylor) Guy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Hildon G. Guy, Jr., as well as his wife, Jayne W. Guy, with whom he had two children and made a life in the Salisbury area for nearly 40 years until her passing in 2009.

Dale grew up on the Eastern Shore of Virginia in the small town of Tasley, in Accomack County, in the years following the Great Depression. He attended Accomac High School, where he graduated salutatorian of the 1952 class, before attending the University of Richmond.

Mechanical curiosity and technical know-how were traits present in Dale from an early age, whether naturally or by virtue of his surroundings, as his father owned and operated Guy’s Garage in Tasley, where Dale worked in his youth. Later, Dale and his brother started their own business as Guy Bros., focusing on farming, as well as agricultural equipment sales and service for brands that included International Harvester and GMC trucks, as well as holding the local franchise for Southern States. Eventually, he would take his experience north to work for Salisbury-based Perdue Farms, where he had a nearly 20-year career that began as a mechanic in the maintenance garage and saw him rise through the ranks to managing the company’s fleet maintenance operations. It was a transition from blue collar labor to white collar management that, in many ways, embodied the essence of the American Dream.

During that time, his technical acumen and understanding of the combustion engine would serve him well as a nighttime instructor for Wor-Wic Community College, then a “college without walls,” imparting his knowledge to the next generation of mechanics.

When company restructuring in the late 1980s threatened to leave him without the means to support a family, Dale – having previously learned to fly and with many hours under his belt (and wings) – transitioned into a new role at Perdue as a corporate pilot, flying executives, including scion Frank Perdue, on business trips across the country. The company would later sell its airplanes and close its aviation division, forcing Dale to once again transition into a new role. This need to re-invent, to fix, as it were, any problem at hand would be a defining quality of Dale’s throughout his professional career, and it spoke to his resiliency in the face of life’s many challenges.

In the early 1990s, he went to work for Kansas City-based Midland-Grau, later Haldex, specializing in trucking air-brake systems and serving as a technical expert, traveling across the United States and Canada to conduct training sessions and troubleshoot issues for customers. He continued with Haldex for many years, until finally deciding at the spry age of 80 that enough was enough, and that it was time to enjoy retirement full time.

Outside of work, Dale enjoyed a multitude of interests and hobbies, not the least of which were fishing, camping, coaching his sons’ baseball and indoor soccer teams, and photography, the latter of which he and Jayne parlayed into a small business for many years as owners of a side-hustle business, The Picture Place. They photographed weddings, youth sports, and occasionally served as spot-news stringers for The Daily Times newspaper. They spent summers on the Eastern Shore of Virginia together and with their sons, Chip and Matt, at Sandpiper Cove on Pungoteague Creek near Onancock, fishing for croaker, spot, trout and whatever else might be biting out at the ‘muddy hole’ of Buoy Nos. 5 and 6.

In his later years, and after Jayne’s passing, Dale remarried, living briefly in the Pinehurst, N.C., area, before making Chincoteague Bay Trails End outside Horntown his permanent home. He and his wife, Shirley, kept themselves active and on the go in those years, and when they weren’t cruising the world or judging equestrian competitions, they enjoyed shooting at the range, riding their golf cart around Trails End to visit friends, and spoiling their menagerie of pets, including his beloved Lili, Barkley, Rowdy, Annabelle, Critter, Widgit, Gabriel, and his newest addition, Stormin’ Norman. Dale was also active in the Trails End homeowners’ association, volunteering on numerous committees.

He was previously a member of Optimist International, and was a Master Mason affiliated with Temperanceville Lodge No. 121, AF&AM in Temperanceville, Va.

Dale is survived by his loving wife and companion of nearly 15 years, Shirley B. Guy, of Horntown; his sons, Kenneth D. (Chip) Guy, Jr., and his wife, Angela, of Laurel, Del., and Matthew C. Guy, Sr., and his wife, Gail, of Hebron, Md.; four grandchildren, of whom he was tremendously proud and loved greatly, including Gabrielle E. Guy of Baltimore, Md., Matthew C. Guy, Jr., of Hebron, Abigail N. Guy of Laurel, and Lexie A. Guy of Hebron; a nephew, Dean Guy and his wife, Debbie, of near Pocomoke City, Md.; a niece, Bonnie Powell, of Pocomoke City; and many other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Dale’s memory to Temperanceville Lodge No. 121, AF&AM, PO Box 307, Temperanceville, Va. 23442, or Northern Accomack Community Cats, PO Box 83, New Church, Va. 23415.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Williams-Parksley Funeral Home, 25046 Parksley Road, near Parksley, Va., where friends and family may call from noon to 1 p.m. on that date. The Rev. Fred Duncan, ret., of Salisbury, Md., will officiate. Interment will follow at Edgehill Cemetery, Joynes Neck Road, in Accomac, Va.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.