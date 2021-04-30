A private Funeral Service for June Anderson of Mt. Vernon , New York will be held on Sunday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration
Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
June Anderson
