Funeral services for Julian Savage of Hagerstown, Md., age 6, will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Rev. Dr. Baron Hopkins will be officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetary. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
