Judy Richardson Wright

Mrs. Judith “Judy” Carlene Richardson Wright, 79, wife of the late Richard W. Wright of Accomac, passed away at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on January 16, 2026.

Born on February 22, 1946, in Johnson City, TN, she was the daughter of the late Franklin Carlisle and Elsia Masters Richardson. Judy was a graduate of Onancock High School. After raising her children, she proudly worked and retired from the United States Postal Service. In retirement she loved taking trips with her friends and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Judith was a member of Clark Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her three children; Richard Wright and his wife, Jennie of Norfolk, VA, Harry Wright and his wife, Christy of Sarasota, FL, and Carlene Wright Eller of Accomac; a brother, Gary Richardson and his wife Pat of Chesapeake; a sister Diana Perry and her husband Eddie, also of Chesapeake; six grandchildren, Joseph Eller, Christen Eller, Harrison Wright, Lillian Wright, Jack Wright, and Christian Wright; nephews, Scott Teleshuk and Ken Wright; nieces, Jacquelynn Perry, Robin Pruitt, Melissa Taylor, and great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Judy B. Wright and brother-in-law Kenneth Melson Wright.

A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 2:00PM at Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ESCADV. 12 Hartman Ave. Onancock, VA 23417.

