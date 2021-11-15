Judy Elizabeth Walker, 65, of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at The Citidel at Nassawadox. A native of Cape Charles, she was the daughter of the late Herman Lee Walker, Sr. and the late Pearl Parker Walker.

Judy is survived by one brother, Herman Lee Walker and his wife, Lou, of Lancaster, SC; a half brother, Roy Lee Brady and his wife, Teresa, of Cheriton, VA; a special friend Leroy Brady and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Charles Peterson officiating.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.