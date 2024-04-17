Judith McDonald Maher of Parksley

Judith McDonald Maher, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. A resident of the Eastern Shore of Virginia for over 30 years, Judy enjoyed a rich life full of faith, love, laughter, family, and friends.

Judy was born in 1936 to John and Virginia McDonald of Chicago, Illinois. She married Daniel Richard Maher in 1958 in San Francisco and lived the life of a devoted navy wife and loving mother as the family moved between Southern and Northern California, Japan, and her beloved Newport, Rhode Island. The family eventually settled in Virginia, which would be her home for almost 50 years.

Judy was happily married to Richard until his death in 2006 and the two lived a life of reading on the beach, visiting their children and grandchildren, and making friends through their love of boats, golf, and the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club, where they were long time members. Along the way, Judy taught her family the importance of a relentlessly enthusiastic approach to life and the value of lasting friendships.

A longtime parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley, Virginia and a devout Catholic her entire life, Judy’s faith in God, the power of prayer, and divine guidance were central.

Judy is survived by her children, Carolyn Maher (Kay Alcala) and David Maher (Laura); three grandchildren, Jennifer Lafferty (Justin), Lindsey Brewer (Tyler), and Owen Maher; and three great-grandchildren, Paisley, Annie, and Quinn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., with Father Michael Imperial officiating. There will be a visitation at the church on Friday, April 19, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held at the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA for their devotion to Judy’s health and comfort over the last six months.

Contributions in Judy’s memory may be made to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, P.O. Box 860, Onley, VA 23418.

