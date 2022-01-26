Juanita Beatrice Hart of Melfa passed away Tuesday, January 25th at her home, surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be scheduled and announced in the spring. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Belle Haven United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, Belle Haven, VA 23306 or to Northern Accomack Community Cats, P.O. Box 83, New Church, VA 23415 (www.accomackcats.org/donating).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.