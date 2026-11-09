Joyce Sue Atkinson Phillips, 96, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Born to the late John Glen Atkinson, Jr. and Margaret Baker Atkinson, Joyce was the beloved wife of the late Hilton Brooks Phillips, Sr.

Joyce had a lifelong passion for golf and was known for her competitive spirit. A talented golfer, she won the Women’s Championship numerous times at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club. Her love of the game never faded, and she continued playing well into her later years, enjoying the sport until the age of 91.

That same competitive nature carried over into her love of Bingo and card games, particularly Bridge, where she truly excelled. Joyce enjoyed the challenge of the game and the fellowship that came with gathering around the table with friends.

Later in life, while living in Central Florida, Joyce found companionship with Glenn Ufkes, with whom she shared 15 wonderful years. Together, they enjoyed traveling and seeing the world, making memories in places including Russia, Canada, and many countries throughout Europe.

Joyce leaves behind a loving family, including her son, Hilton Brooks Phillips, Jr. and his wife, Melanie; her grandchildren, Shawn Phillips and his wife, Melissa, Joy Zuchel and her husband, Jody, and Brooks Phillips and his wife, Whitney; and six great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hilton Brooks Phillips, Sr.; her son, Glen Kellam Phillips; and her life companion, Glenn Ufkes.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 11:30AM, at Doughty Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. Charles Peterson officiating. Interment will be private at Belle Haven Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.