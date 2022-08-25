Funeral service for Mrs. Joyce G. Burton-Cornish of Seaford, DE formerly of the Shore will be conducted on Saturday at 2 PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac with Bro. Lawrence G. Burton, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the Burton Cemetery, Melfa. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
Related Posts
Rex Fitchett Ingram
October 29, 2018
Otha A. Godwin, Sr.
August 19, 2021
Ruby Boole Bull
September 14, 2018
Norman Marshall of Parksley
January 7, 2021
Local Conditions
August 25, 2022, 12:22 pm
Partly sunny
85°F
85°F
4 mph
real feel: 97°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 59%
wind speed: 4 mph WNW
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 6:27 am
sunset: 7:42 pm
3 hours ago
This content isn't available right nowWhen this happens, it's usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it's been deleted.