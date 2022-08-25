Funeral service for Mrs. Joyce G. Burton-Cornish of Seaford, DE formerly of the Shore will be conducted on Saturday at 2 PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac with Bro. Lawrence G. Burton, Sr. officiating.  Interment will be in the Burton Cemetery, Melfa.  Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.  Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.