Funeral service for Mrs. Joyce G. Burton-Cornish of Seaford, DE formerly of the Shore will be conducted on Saturday at 2 PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac with Bro. Lawrence G. Burton, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the Burton Cemetery, Melfa. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.