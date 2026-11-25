Joyce Bowen Brown, 92, of Exmore, VA passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2026, at her residence. Born on Hog Island, Joyce grew up in Willis Wharf and was the daughter of the late Wendell Q. Bowen and the late Mae Phillips Bowen.

Joyce is survived by a son, Michael Thomas Brown (Brenda) of Merritt Island, FL; three sisters, Marie B. Spence of Wye Mills, MD, Norma B. Lewis (George) of Exmore, and Diane B. Bell of Quinby; a grandson Jason Brown (Maya) of Merritt Island, FL, a great-grandson, Mikha’El Brown and a great-granddaughter, Eliyana Aurora Brown. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, W. Donald Bowen and a sister, Lois Ann Bowen.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 2:00PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Rev. Jonathan Carpenter officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Community Fire Company, Inc., P. O. Box 706, Exmore, VA 23350.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Doughty Funeral Home.