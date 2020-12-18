A private funeral service for Mrs. Joyce Batson of Rhodesdale, MD will be held on Sunday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center.  Interment will be held at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.

Eastern Shore Firefighters