A service to celebrate the life of Joshua Antonio Vasquez will be held at the Rock Church in Onley, VA on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., with Pastor Paul Nolz officiating. There will be a visitation at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. All are encouraged to wear blue, as this was Josh’s favorite color.

Please continue to honor Josh’s life by showing and giving love and kindness to others. When in doubt, look to the stars, and he’ll be there to guide you.

