Memorial services for Mrs. Josephine Boldin of Highland Springs, VA, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Dr. Charles Kellam, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Painter. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.