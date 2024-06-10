Joseph Walter Witek of Franktown

Joseph Walter Witek, husband of Evelyn Shigo Witek, transitioned peacefully in his home surrounded by his wife and daughter, Theresa, at the age of 83. Born in Brooklyn on August 11,1940, he was the youngest of 7 children born to the late Joseph & Anelia Witek.

In his journey from carpenter to successful business owner, Joe’s first priority was always the nurturing of his family. With three children under the age of nine, Joseph and Evelyn made the difficult decision to leave their extended family and move from LI to Connecticut, where they became involved in many aspects. Joe’s love of sports leads him to become a coach in soccer, hockey and lacrosse for his children and other youths, making an impact on their lives that was carried through into their adulthood.

After a lifetime of working, Joe and Evelyn relocated to Franktown, VA, where they retired. During this time, they were able to enjoy their love of travel and developed strong friendships throughout their community. Through those friendships Joe was able to fulfill his passion for fishing and being on the water, for creating with wood and being “handy” with his hands and for hosting family in his home.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn, his daughters Deborah Witek Deren (John), and Theresa Witek, and his son Michael Witek (pier), his 3 grandchildren, Joseph Deren, Ty Witek and Torin Witek and his adoring sister Irene Witek Zatorski, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In Joe’s words, he lived, he worked, he raised his family, he fished, and he died. And in between he had some fun. Amen.

Services: a Resurrection Mass to celebrate Joe’s life will take place Saturday, June 15, at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Church in Cape Charles.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice.

