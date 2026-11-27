Joseph Richard Snyder, 92, husband of Sandra “Sandy” Lee Snyder and a resident of Belle Haven, VA, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Plainfield, NJ, he was the son of the late John Patrick Snyder and the late Mary Frances Bray Snyder.

Joseph graduated from Netcong High School in New Jersey, Union College in New Jersey, was a United States Navy Veteran, severing as a submarine chef, a Plainfield Police Officer, starting as a patrolman and retired as a Chief, real estate agent, worked for Goodman Segar Hogan, and built homes and started his own business named Sandy Lee Homes, Inc. He was a Roman Catholic, member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Prince of Peace Church, did Prison Ministry, was a member of the PBA, FOP, and a Diamond Member from all of the cruises he went on.

He enjoyed traveling, deer hunting, gun collecting, target shooting, camping, swimming, boating, ATV, motorcycles, boats, jet skis, motorhomes, building projects, and watching Westerns, especially ones with John Wayne. He loved to bake and cook and had a passion for food and cooking for others, especially his great grandchildren.

In addition to his loving wife of 70 years, he is survived by three children, Terry Ann Kennedy and her husband, Bill, Joseph “Joey” Richard Snyder, Jr., and Cindy Ann Snyder-Floyd and her husband, Hal; four grandchildren, Teddy John Sibiga and his wife, Nicole, Tommy Sibiga and his wife, Ellie, Bethany Bray Floyd Watkins and her husband, Tyler, and Brittany Paige Floyd Johnson and her husband, Will; nine great grandchildren, Camden Sibiga, Bengamin Sibiga, Hannah Sibiga, Joseph “Tucker” Sibiga, Noah Sibiga, Fitzhugh Floyd Wilder Watkins, Fletcher Tide Tankard Watkins, “Richard” Allen Floyd Johnson, and Magnolia Paige “Boppy” Floyd Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by eight brothers and sisters, Bill, Jack, Alice, Pat, Raymond, Doris, Lois and Joyce.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 1:00PM, at the Floyd Residence in Belle Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge # 62, Eastern Shore of Virginia, PO Box 192, Onancock, VA 23417.

Online condolences may be made at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore.