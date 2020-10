A graveside memorial service for Joseph Kelly, of Parksley, will be held on Saturday, October 10th at 2:00 pm from the Kelly Family Cemetery, 28537 Whites Neck Road, in Parksley, with Pastor Bob Boyce officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Eastern Shore SPCA, PO Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at ThorntonFuneralHome.net.

