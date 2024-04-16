Joseph Isaac Linton of Parksley

Joseph Isaac Linton, 61, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2024 at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Parksley, VA. Born September 29, 1962 in Nassawadox, VA, he was a son of the late Norris Hilton Linton, Sr. and Margaret Jean “Peggy” Linton.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 3:00 p.m., with Mr. George Fulk officiating. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Contributions in Joey’s memory may be made to the Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 132, Bloxom, VA 23308.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.