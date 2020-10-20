Joseph Francis Bohi, 90, husband of Dolores Louise Bohi and a resident of Machipongo, VA, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. A native of South River, NJ, he was the son of the late Oscar Bohi and the late Frances Barrett Bohi. He was a United States Army Veteran, retired from Agway Petroleum, a member of American Legion Post #56, Knights of Columbus and St. Charles Catholic Church.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by four children, Jamie Stevens of Loudon, NH, Joseph Bohi and his wife, Jeannine, of Loudon, Jacqueline Sheeran and her husband, Donal, of Portland, OR, and Mary Juranty of Allenstown, NH; a brother, Edward C. Bohi and his wife, Natalie, of Marlton, NJ; ten grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Michael Bohi; a brother, Robert Bohi; and a sister, Elizabeth Kidlick.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted Friday, October 23, 2020, at 9:30AM at St. Charles Catholic Church with Father J. Michael Breslin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Charles Church, 545 Randolph Ave., Cape Charles, VA 23310 or Food Bank of the Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 518, Onley, VA 23418.

