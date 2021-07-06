Joseph Edgar Beach, Jr., 80, husband of Patricia Lewis Beach, and a resident of Chesapeake, VA, and Virginia Landing, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at his home. A native of Belle Haven, VA, he was the son of the late Joseph E. Beach, Sr. and the late Ruth Mapp Beach. Joe was a retired Crane Operator for Long Shoreman Local #970 and a member of the Exmore Moose Lodge #683.

In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by two children, Virginia Beach-Cook and her husband, Ronnie, of Ashland, VA, and Joseph Levin Beach and his wife, Lorrey, of Virginia Landing, Quinby, VA; three grandchildren, Christopher Joseph Burgess and his wife, Amanda, Stephen Joseph Burgess and his wife, Lauren, and PatriciaLorraine Beach; and five great-grandchildren. Joe was predeceased by his sister, Ruth Ellen Beasley.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Amos Eby officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Haven Cemetery. Family will join friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Cancer Center, P.O. Box 430, Onancock, VA 23417.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.