Jonathan Brice Moore, Jr., 52, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Citadel in Nassawadox, VA.

Jon was born March 31, 1970 at Westover AFB in Chicopee, Mass., and was the son of Jonathan B. Moore, Sr. and Honey (Helenann) Koch Moore of Church Neck, Machipongo, VA. Jon spent most of his early years in Princess Anne, on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, before moving to Virginia’s Lower Eastern Shore when he was fourteen. He attended Broadwater Academy, Northampton High School, and Eastern Shore Community College. For over thirty years Jon worked as a Regional Sales Rep in the fire service industry covering territories in the North, South, and Mid Atlantic areas.

Jon was known for his passion in whatever he undertook and had a strong work ethic. He is remembered by his family, friends, and work associates for his funny, kind, and loving soul. Jon was artistic, and this talent now lives on in his nine-year-old daughter. Jon was more than passionate about fishing, and this passion has carried through to his twelve-year-old son.

The four seasons before his death, Jon spent at Bethel Colony of Mercy in Lenoire, NC, where his walk with the Lord and helping others became a new passion and will live on through those he helped there.

In addition to his parents, Jon is survived by his two children, Brice Stundis Moore and Hadley Stundis Moore of Plainville, Mass.; his sister, Heather Travis and her husband Nathan of Cape Charles, and their children, Mollie, Reid, and Parker; his best fishing buddy and brother, David, and his wife Heather of Wilmington, NC, and their children Harrison and Mary-Charles; his “special Uncle Bob” Koch and his wife Pat of Springfield, Mass.; his Uncle Rick Moore and his wife Karen of Virginia Beach; his Aunt Barbara Heilman Koch of Jupiter, FL; the mother of his children, Kelly Stundis Moore of Plainville, Mass., and several cousins and their families. He was predeceased by his infant sister, Hannah Charles Moore and his Uncle Jack and Aunt Carolyn Koch, formerly of Woodbury, CT.

A Celebration of Life Service for Jon will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, 7 May 2023, at Lower Northampton Baptist Church, 24280 Charles M. Lankford Jr. Memorial Hwy, Cape Charles, VA 23310. The Reverends Jeff Conrow and W. Douglas Tanner will officiate this service.

A reception will immediately follow the service at Gull Hummock Gourmet Market, 115 Mason Ave., Cape Charles, VA 23310.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks that memorial donations in Jon’s memory may be made to Bethel Colony of Mercy, 1675 Bethel Colony Road, Lenoir, NC 28645 (www.bethelcolony.org) or to his children, Brice and Hadley Moore, PO Box 646, North Attleboro, Mass. 02760.

Memory tributes may be shared with his family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangement by Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.