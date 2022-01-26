John Marion Nottingham, Jr., better known as “Johnny”, 79, went home to be with the Lord on January 24, 2022, at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, VA. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Martha Duer Nottingham. Johnny was the son of the late John Marion Nottingham, Sr. and the late Sarah Burton Nottingham. He is also survived by his three children, Catherine Ann Nottingham of Richmond, VA, Susan Nottingham Murphy of Painter, VA, and John Marion Nottingham III and his wife, Amy, of Cheriton, VA. Johnny and Martha have three grandchildren, Rebecca Bell, Carly Nottingham, and Carter Nottingham. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Patty Nottingham Ferguson and her husband, George Ronald, of Cape Charles, VA, and their children, Liz Williams and her husband, Wayne, of Virginia Beach, VA, and George Ronald Ferguson, Jr. and his wife, Jamie, of Miami, FL.

Johnny was born at the old Northampton-Accomack Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox, VA, on March 24, 1942. He was a life-long native of Cheriton. Johnny was a retired farmer and often seen driving his “Red Tractor” all around his farm or at his “Pride Car Wash”. He took pleasure growing a large vegetable garden and giving produce away to family, friends, and the community.

Johnny was educated at Cheriton Elementary School, Northampton High School (Class of 1960), and Chowan College. During his years as a Boy Scout, he obtained the honor of becoming an Eagle Scout.

Johnny was a life-long member of the Cheriton Baptist Church. He served as a Deacon, Assistant Sunday School Secretary and faithfully served as an usher for many years. He could be counted on, to be in all Sunday Services and will be missed by the congregation. He visited the sick and shut-in members of the church. He daily went to see his special friends, Lawrence West and Belvin (Junior) Moore. He showed his faith by his kindness, generosity, and a good sense of humor, leaving us a bigger than life memory. He will be missed by his family, church, and the community.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 28, 2022, at 2:30PM at Cheriton Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Charles Peterson officiating. Memorials in his memory may be made to Cheriton Baptist Church, PO Box 227, Cheriton, VA 23316 or Eastern Shore of Virginia Habitat for Humanity, P. O. Box 1299, Exmore, Virginia 23350.

