A graveside service for Johnny Miles Porter of Bloxom will be held at the John W. Taylor Cemetery in Temperanceville on Friday afternoon at 3, with The Reverend Tommy Kellam officiating. A reception and celebration of Johnny’s life will follow at the Onancock Elks Lodge, in Accomac. In honor of Johnny’s love for a good pair of blue jeans, casual attire is requested.

Contributions in Johnny’s memory may be made to the Onancock Elks Medical Fund, P.O. Box 219, Accomac, VA 23301.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.