John Scott Webb, 50 of Franktown, VA passed away on December 30, 2019.

Scott was born in Nassawadox, Virginia on January 8, 1969, the son of Carolyn Fay (Smith) and Kenneth Moore Webb of Machipongo, VA.

He was a member of Franktown United Methodist Church. He worked as the associate division chief for the regional IT services and solutions division at NASA Wallops Island, VA.

He is survived by his parents, wife, Tabitha Molera Webb of Franktown, Va; two sons, Chandler Ryan and Gabriel Reese Webb of Franktown, VA; brother, Kirk Smith Webb and his wife Kristin of Machipongo, VA; father and mother-in-law, Dr. Federico F. Molera and Jo Ann Pennington Molera of Franktown, VA; four sisters-in-laws and three brothers-in-laws; several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service will be held at Franktown United Methodist Church, Franktown, VA, at 11 AM on Saturday, January 4th, with Rev. Rachel May officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Franktown United Methodist Church PO Box 130 Franktown, VA 23354 or Randy Custis Memorial Fund PO Box 243 Nassawadox, VA 23413. Services entrusted to BD Holland Funeral Home in Nassawadox, VA.

Condolences may be made online at www.hollandfuneralhome.net.

