John Lee Ward Sr., 88, passed peacefully on May 29, 2022 at his home in Frederick, Maryland.

John was born September 28, 1933 in Nassawadox, Virginia. He was the son of R.J. Ward of Marionville, Virginia and Margaret Savage of Painter, Virginia.

John graduated from Central High School, class of 1952. He is survived by his wife, Marlene Serio Ward of Frederick, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his first wife Barbara Annis of Wachapreague, Virginia. They were married 51 years until her passing in January 2004.

John is survived by his children, John L. Ward Jr. and his wife Pamela Ward from Urbana, Maryland and Deborah Ward Butler and her husband Richard Butler from Olney, Maryland. He had four grandchildren, John Lee Ward III, Taylor Butler and Jack Butler. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kathleen Ward. He is also survived by four great grandchildren, Brayden L. Ward, Mackenzie Ward, Kayleigh Ward and Alexa Ward. John is also survived by his two sisters, Mary Jane White of Salisbury, Maryland and Margaret Ann Harris of Onancock, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his sister Lois Sue Amy. John is also survived by his stepdaughter, Lisa Hughes, her husband Jeff and their children Tori and Keaton Hughes. Also survived by stepson Michael Reardon and his wife Brenda and their children Amie, Adam and Kelly Queen. John is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

John served in the Marine Corps from 1954 to 1956 and then graduated from American University in Washington, D.C. with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1959. John worked for International Harvester until 1966 when he joined an International dealership in Germantown, Maryland. He was known as a very honest and hardworking businessperson and was a man of his word. This business became N & S Rentals (formally Norman & Staiger), which the Ward and Butler families operate today.

John loved to play golf and especially enjoyed playing with MISCA at Glade Valley Golf Course. He loved to travel with Marlene and especially enjoyed international destinations, especially Hungary, Poland, Italy and Germany. John spent his winters in Florida where he continued doing what he loved including eating, drinking, and golfing. He was a member of the Frederick Elks Lodge 684 and American Legion Post 282 in Woodsboro, Maryland. John was an avid gardener and always shared the fruits of his labor with others. John was kind and thoughtful to everyone he met and always had a funny joke or two to share. He loved his family and spending time with them regularly.

Family and friends are invited to his viewing that will be held on June 3rd between 11 and 12 pm at Doughty Funeral Home at 3117 Main Street, Exmore, Virginia. Graveside services will follow immediately at noon at Belle Haven Cemetery on 15065 Lee Street, Belle Haven, Virginia 23306. In lieu of flowers, John would appreciate any donation to the Wounded Warriors Family Support www.wwfs.org in his name.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.