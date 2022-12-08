A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. John Lee Tyson, of Keller, will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley on Tuesday morning at 11, with Father Michael Imperial officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.

Contributions in John’s memory may be made to Knights of Columbus, c/o St. Peter’s, P.O. Box 860, Onley, VA 23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

