Funeral services for John Lee Nottingham of Keller will be conducted Sunday at 2:00 PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Rob Kelly and Pastor Kendra Powell officiating.

Inurnment will follow in Belle Haven Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to

Riverside Shore Hospice, Post Office Box 615, Onley, VA 23418.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore.