Funeral services for John Fontaine of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Tilghman Cemetery, Upper Hill, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
