John Edward Kellam, 86, husband of Florence Taylor Kellam and a resident of Belle Haven, VA, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at his residence. A native of Belle Haven, he was the son of the late Edgar G. Kellam and the late Mary George Kellam. He was a graduate of Central High School. A retired farmer and truck driver, John Ed enjoyed traveling with his wife.

In addition to his wife of 64 years, he is survived by two sons, Edward Lee Kellam of Belle Haven, and Richard E. Kellam and his wife, Karen, of Hackettstown, NJ; a brother, Richard Kellam and his wife, June, of Greenville, SC; sister, Mary Margaret Brittingham of Belle Haven; two grandchildren, Katherine Kellam and Phillip Kellam; and a dear friend, Nelson Giddens.

A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 2:00PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Tommy Kellam and Pastor Bobby Parks officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Peninsula Tractor Organization (PTO), 8104 Sunset Cove Dr., Exmore, VA 23350.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.