John Daniel Burkhead

John Daniel “J.D.” Burkhead, 78, passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in Parksley, VA. J.D. was born April 22, 1945, in Richmond, VA, to Junius J. Burkhead and Velna Smith Burkhead.

Raised in Lee Mont, VA, J.D. was known as a hard worker, spending many years on the line at Perdue before retiring. When he wasn’t at work, he could be found toiling in his garden. J.D. loved tending the earth with his bare hands. It was there that he found his peace. He enjoyed it, but not as much as cutting up with friends and family. He was known to crack a joke with anyone who visited him. And he loved visiting with his family. Nothing would bring a smile to his face more than family. Family was important to him, and so was his church. He was a member of St. Thomas United Methodist Church and also attended Grace United Methodist Church.

J.D. is survived by his sisters, Janet B. Williams, Shirley B. Johnson, and Judi B. Zimmerman; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Junius and Velna Burkhead; sisters, Maxine B. Cherrix, Virginia B. Batliner, and Colleen B. Walker; and brothers, Edwyn Burkhead, Dumont Burkhead, Jerry Clark Burkhead, Joe Burkhead; and Lindo Burkhead.

Memorial donations in J.D.’s name may be made to Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 14, Parksley, VA 23421.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., with the Reverend Bill McClung and Mr. George Fulk officiating. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

