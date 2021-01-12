John Andrew McCormick, 87, husband of the late Esther Frances Bell McCormick and a resident of Wachapreague, VA, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA.

Born July 25, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late William Joseph McCormick and Mary Margaret Zachwija McCormick. John served his country in the United States Air Force, was a Catholic, and was a former Co-Owner/Operator of Premier Press.

Survivors include his sisters, Barbara McNally, his twin, of Exmore, VA, and Mary M. Wildow of Ohio; a brother, William Joseph McCormick of Delaware; his companion, Margaret Lambert; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley, VA, Friday, January 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Urn interment with military honors will be held in the future in Arlington National Cemetery.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.