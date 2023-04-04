Joseph “Joe” Miles, 87, formerly of Pocomoke City, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, VA. Born on December 6, 1935 in Virginia, he was the son of the late Aldon and Louise Miles.

Joseph proudly served his country as a member of the Air Force. Professionally, he was a waterman for many years and also worked security for Captain’s Cove. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Pocomoke City.

Joe will be remembered for his love of fishing, crossword puzzles, and sports. He loved all animals, but had a particular fondness for dogs. He enjoyed watching courtroom shows and game shows; Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune were his favorites. Joe loved to travel and took many cruises over the years. He was so excited that the Baseball season was starting soon. He watched football games and rooted for the Washington Redskins.

Joe is survived by Four Daughters, Lou Ann (David) Burkhead of Gargatha, VA, Tana Brittingham of Smithfield, VA, April (Rick) Russell of Pocomoke City, MD, Lois (Mike) Trail of Salisbury, MD; Four Grandsons, Zachary (Karen) Shenton, Austin (Ashley) Brittingham, Keith (Denise) Sharpley, Bryan (Jen) Russell; Six Granddaughters, Julia (Pal) Somers, Autumn Brittingham, Meghann Russell, Jessica (Xavier) Peters, Mackenzie (Austin) Burkhead, Olivia Burkhead; Seven Great-granddaughters, Katherine, Jamie, Kassidy, Joy, Brylee, Kennedy, Winnie; Seven Great-grandsons, Elijah, Rick, Joshua, Jeffrey, Tristan, Warren, Wesley; Grand-dog, Huk; and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Mae Miles; and Three Siblings, Aubrey Miles, Ralph James Miles, and Lula Mae Justice.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11:00 am at Spring Hill Cemetery, Girdletree MD 21829. Bob Boyce will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eastern Shore SPCA, by mail 26528 Lankford Highway, Onley, VA or online at www.shorespca.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851.