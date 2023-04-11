Joseph Roberts “Joe Boy” Wescott, Jr., of Carolina Beach, NC, formerly of Onancock, VA, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023. Born May 7, 1963 in Nassawadox, VA, he was the son of the late Joseph Roberts Wescott and Radean Parker.

Though he was a carpenter by trade, Joe Boy enjoyed woodworking even when he was off the clock. Of his many talents, his greatest gift was his ability to bring joy and happiness to others. To say Joe Boy was a character would be an understatement, and his larger-than-life personality was perfectly complimented by his huge heart. Having spent most of his life on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, he grew up surrounded by nature and with a love for all animals. He always had a passion for sports and was a diehard Dallas Cowboys and Boston Celtics fan.

In his 59 years, Joe Boy Wescott was never seen without a smile and never met a soul who didn’t leave calling him friend, all of whom will forever cherish the many laughs shared and beautiful memories made.

He is survived by his brother and sisters, Stephen Wescott of Bloxom, VA, Ginny Roderick (Andy) of Edmonds, WA, Cree Tabac (Roger) of Honokaa, HI, Vickie Ninio of Onancock, Lisa McNeal (John) of Belle Haven, VA, and Jimean Vallente (Mar) of Waikoloa, HI; aunts, Kay Wescott Poco (Antonio) of Onancock, Lynn Parker Ayers (Walter) of Richmond, VA, Cree Parker Giesel (David) of Chattanooga, TN, and Ellen Cherrix of Melfa, VA; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and his friend and caregiver, Shelia McMonigal, whose dedication and selflessness over the last couple years is much appreciated by his family.

A service to celebrate Joe Boy’s life will be held at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock and Parksley, VA.