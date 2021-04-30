Joan Ann Kelley Bailey, 74, wife of the late James Wilson Bailey and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at her residence. A native of Girdletree, MD, she was the daughter of the late Elmer R. “Toad” Ward and the late Anna Mae Tarr Ward. She was a retired Master Tile Cutter for New Ravenna and a dedicated loving wife, mother and friend.

She is survived by a daughter, Robin B. Von Hollen and her husband, Nicholas, of Exmore; two grandchildren, J.R. Bishop and his wife, Jacklyn, of Exmore, and Nikki Von Hollen of California; and two great-grandchildren, Hunter May Bishop of Harborton, VA, and Chelsea Bishop, of Exmore; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2020, at 1:00PM at her residence, 3156 Main Street, Exmore, Virginia 23350, with Pastor Mary Jimenez officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dogs Deserve Better, c/o Robin Von Hollen, P.O. Box 70, Exmore VA 23350 or Craddockville United Methodist Church, c/o June Custis, P.O. Box 66, Craddockville, VA 23341.

